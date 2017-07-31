Finalists of the 2017 Metrobank Foundation outstanding Filipinos search named

The Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) announces the 20 finalists of the 2017 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos who will undergo the final judging stage of the competition on July 28 and 29 at the Metrobank Plaza.

Ten (10) Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos will be selected this year under the following component Search programs—Search for Outstanding Teachers (SOT) in partnership with the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education; The Outstanding Philippine Soldiers (TOPS) in partnership with the Rotary Club of Makati Metro and the Armed Forces of the Philippines; and Country’s Outstanding Police Officers in Service (COPS) in partnership with the Rotary Club of New Manila East, PSBank, and the Philippine National Police.

The finalists for SOT are: Jennifer Rojo of Neogan Elementary School (Tagaytay City); Arlynia Albaytar of Cabagnan Elementary School (Legazpi City); Catherine Lucero of Lemery Pilot Elementary School (Lemery, Batangas); Dr. Venus Alboruto of Surigao City National High School (Surigao City); Leopoldo Brizuela, Jr. of Ligao National High School (Ligao City); Edgar Elago of Doña Rosario National High School (Tubay, Agusan del Norte); Dr. Alonzo Gabriel of the University of the Philippines-Diliman (Quezon City); and Dr. Esperanza Cabrera of De La Salle University (City of Manila).

For TOPS, the finalists are: Senior Master Sergeant Rogelio Caacbay PA of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Education and Training, J8, AFP (Quezon City); Staff Sergeant Narding Pascual PA of 26th Infantry Battalion, 4th Infantry Division (San Nicolas, Agusan del Sur); Technical Sergeant Orbille Parker, Jr. PAF of the Office of the Inspector General (Quezon City); Lieutenant Colonel Zaldy Dioneda PN(M) of Philippine Marine Corps (Taguig City); Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Bunayog PA of the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, 6th Infantry Division (Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao); and Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Suderio PA, of the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, 1st Infantry Division (Labangan, Zamboanga Del Sur).

The finalists for COPS are: Senior Police Officer 1 Steven Salaya of Iloilo City Police Office; Police Officer 3 Shiela May Pansoy of Digos City Police Station; Police Chief Inspector Rosalino Ibay, Jr. of the Manila Police District; Police Senior Inspector Dennis Ebsolo of Cagayan De Oro City Police Office; Police Superintendent Olivia Sagaysay of Sta. Mesa Police Station (City of Manila); and Police Senior Superintendent Joel Doria of Cebu City Police Office.

The awardees will be honored during Metrobank’s 55th anniversary celebration in September for their service above and beyond the call of duty. Each of them will receive one million pesos worth of cash prize, a trophy, and a medallion. They will also be conferred as 2017 Metrobank Foundation Fellows in Public Service and given the opportunity to share their best practices through lectures across the country.