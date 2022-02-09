Fil-Can Manny maghuhubad sa ‘V’ movie ng Amazon

Pagkatapos ng big break niya sa American comedy series na ‘The Good Place’, bida na ang Filipino-Canadian comedian na si Manny Jacinto sa Valentine movie ng Amazon na ‘I Want You Back’.

“I remember being devastated. My way of dealing with those emotions is, because I’m a very physical person, I go on a run or get it out physically to not feel that anymore. But at the end of the day, now that I think about it, I think the best remedy is sitting with yourself and spending some time alone for growth is a big thing. Which I wish I knew when I was younger,” sey ni Jacinto.

May mga sexy scene raw si Jacinto sa ‘I Want You Back’, kaya hinanda raw niya ang katawan niya para sa ilang eksenang nakahubad siya. Iniwasan daw niya ang pagkain ng kanin.

“I stayed away from the rice. I stayed away from that Filipino diet. That’s what I did. It also helped that I was doing ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ before that. So I was in a particular shape at that point. Still, there’s always that pressure. I definitely didn’t eat that whole day, if anything,” tawa pa niya.

Dahil sa ‘The Good Place’, isa siya sa naging in-demand Filipino actors in Hollywood ngayon. Wish ni Jacinto na may gumawa naman ng Filipino Hollywood rom-com na ang mga bida ay mga Fil-Americans at Fil-Canadians.

“Let’s get a Filipino rom-com together. Let’s do it. That would be amazing,” diin pa ni Jacinto na in a relationship ngayon with actress Dianne Doan, ang bida sa TV series na Warrior.

Sa February 11 mapapanood sa Amazon Prime Video ang I Want You Back. (Ruel Mendoza)