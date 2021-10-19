Fil-Am Sumalee Montano bida na sa US TV series

Ang Filipino-American actress na si Sumalee Montano ay kabilang sa lead cast ng American TV series na The Lost Symbol.

Gumaganap si Montano bilang CIA officer Inoue Sato sa naturang mystery series na TV adaptation ng libro ni Dan Brown. Ang co-stars niya ay sina Eddie Izzard, Beau Knapp, Rick Gonzalez, and Valorie Curry.

Unang US series na nilabasan ni Montano ay sa medical drama na ER in 2002 kunsaan gumanap siya bilang si Nurse Mahal. For almost 20 years na puro supporting character roles and cameos ang ginagawa niya, nabigyan na siya ng regular series at kabilang siya sa main cast.

“It only took 20 years… I feel like we’re literally witnessing a shift now to more meaningful representation for actors of color, and I’m so happy to be a part of that.

“When I started, it was my first job as a recurring role as a nurse on ER and I got to say a few lines here and there. But it’s been a journey, a lot of pounding the pavement. And I’m so thrilled. I think the most important thing to me is that these characters (in The Lost Symbol) are not tokenized. They really have worked to make sure that we are dimensional and complex. And that to me is everything.” sey ni Montano.

Nagustuhan daw niya ang complexity ng kanyang role as Inoue Sato: Bukod sa paglabas sa TV, isang voiceover artist din si Montano at ang huli niyang ginawa ay ang Trese for Netflix. (Ruel Mendoza)