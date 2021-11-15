Fil-Am singer Kurt mahilig sa kundiman

Aminado ang 28-year-old Filipino-American singer-songwriter na si Kurt Tijamo na noong bata pa siya, he didn’t know exactly what his ambition was.

Na dahil matangkad nga siya, ang paglalaro ng basketball ang kinahihiligan niya.

Pinay ang nanay ni Kurt, at noon pa man ay kinukumbinsi na siya nito na maging doctor. Pero, noong senior year niya sa high school ay bigla niyang na-realize ang maging singer.

It was kind of serendipitous that Kurt auditioned for a musical on a whim. It was scary for him to decide if he would study music in college instead of something more traditional. He remembers merely second guessing his major, but then, he thought.

“Well, the world has enough accountants.’ So why not pursue music?” sabi niya.

“I started out learning piano from my dad and thought that’s what I wanted to do.

“Even when they bought me an acoustic guitar for my 13th birthday, I didn’t think about being a singer-songwriter. So I didn’t really figure out that I had an instrument until I auditioned for musical theater in my senior year of high school, when I was 17. I discovered a love for singing and decided that I wanted to study music in college,” saad pa ni Kurt.

Pero siyempre, ang most influential person sa buhay ni Kurt bilang maging singer ay ang kanyang daddy.

“He taught me to play piano and even gave me a musical vocabulary very early on that I feel still influences me today,” sabi ni Kurt.

Sa ngayon ay may mga kanta na nga si Kurt na nasulat. For his first single with Curve Entertainment, Kurt is coming out with an original, pop, R&B (rhythm and blues) track, “U & Me.” He expressed his desire to record an OPM (Original Pilipino Music) soon or perhaps re-imagine a track that everyone is familiar with.

Siyanga pala, bet na bet ni Kurt ang kumanta ng Tagalog.

“My mom always liked to sing ‘Mr. DJ’ by Sharon Cuneta when I was growing up,” recalls Kurt. “I love singing in Tagalog!” kuwento niya.

He even did a set of Filipino kundiman for his graduate recital at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. “I really love Filipino music, especially a lot of the songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. I’d love to do an OPM cover soon,” sambit pa niya. (Dondon Sermino)