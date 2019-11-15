Fil-Am karateka Orbon haharabas sa SEA Games

ISANG dating miyembro ng ­United States Karate national squad ang bibitbit sa bandila ng Pilipinas sa nalalapit na ­pagho-host ng ­ika-30 edisyon ng Southeast Asian Games Nobyembre 30 hanggang ­Disyembre 11.

Ito ay ang 25-anyos at 5-foot-5 na multi-medalist na si Joane Orbon na 6-time Continental champion habang bitbit pa ang koponan ng US.

“So proud to announce I am a Philippine National Team Athlete. Thank you to ­Karate Pilipinas for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to represent my motherland,” sabi ni Orbon.

“I may not have been born in this country, but the blood the runs through my veins are the same as all my ­brothers and sisters of the ­Philippines. I am full blooded, born tight into the culture with the same values as any other Filipino kababayan,” sabi pa ni Orbon na sasabak para sa Philippine National Team sa -61kgs category.

Si Orbon ay kasalukuyang nag-aaral ng Business Administration/Management sa Columbia Southern ­University at nakatira sa Sacramento, ­California.

Lito Oredo)