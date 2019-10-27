Fil-Am gymnast binigyang parangal

BILANG parte ng Fi­lipino-American History Month, ginawaran ng titulong ‘Fil-Am Youth Role Model’ ang beteranong gymnast na si Kyla Ross.

Siya ang unang gymnast na nagkamit ng ginto, pawang sa Olympics, NCAA national championship, at sa mga world championship.

“I’m super excited to be able to receive this award. I think it’s super cool to be able to be an athlete and Filipino-American and really represent this culture, so really excited today to receive this award,” bulalas ng 23-anyos na si Ross sa Balitang America.

Sa ngayon, nasa senior year na bilang biology major ang tubong-Hawaii na babae sa University of California, Los Angeles.