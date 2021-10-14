Fil-Am guro kinilala sa US

Tinaguriang 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year ng Oregon Department of Education (ODE) sa United States ang Filipino-American educator na si Ethelyn Tumalad.

Si Tumalad, isang Language Arts and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) teacher sa Clackamas High School (CHS), ay nagwagi sa sorpresang anunsyo ng ODE noong Setyembre 29, 2021.

Pinarangalan ang nasabing CHS teacher sa kanyang pagiging ‘exemplary educator, student advocate at equity champion.’

“…She leans into her identity as a Filipino woman and immigrant to support students in finding their own voices, recognizing the beauty of their diversity and being unapologetically themselves,” ayon sa anunsyo.

Nabatid na ang nasabing guro ay isang first-generation immigrant na mula sa Pilipinas at lumipat sa United States kasama ang kanyang pamilya noong siya ay limang taong gulang pa lamang.

Siya rin ay advisor para sa CHS Asian Pacific Islander Student Union at co-leader ng CHS Black, Indigenous, People of Color staff affinity group.

Bilang Oregon’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, magsisilbi si Tumalad bilang tagapagsalita at kinatawan ng lahat ng mga guro sa Oregon. Pinagkalooban din ang Fil-Am ng year-long professional development and networking kasama ng iba pang State Teachers of the Year sa pamamagitan ng Chief Council of State School Officers National Teacher of the Year program, at tumanggap siya, maging ang CHS, ng tig-$5,000 (P250,000) cash award.

“Inside and outside of the classroom, Ethelyn is a strong advocate, a wonderful listener, and an empathetic colleague, teacher, and friend. Educators like you are the shining stars our students need,” sambit ni Oregon Governor Kate Brown sa kanyang video message para kay Tumalad.

Ang Oregon Teacher of the Year program ay inisponsoran ng Oregon Department of Education katuwang ang Oregon Lottery. Sinusuri ang mga nominado batay sa kanilang ‘leadership, instructional expertise, community involvement, understanding of educational issues, professional development at vision’. (Dolly Cabreza)