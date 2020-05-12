Fil-Am Francisco Martin pasok sa Top 7 ng American Idol

Nagbubunyi ang maraming Pinoy sa Amerika dahil nakapasok na sa Top 7 ng American Idol ang Fil-American contestant na si Francisco Martin.

Ayon sa mga nakakapanood ng AI, paganda nang paganda ang performance ni Francisco kaya naman marami ang bumoboto rito at sobrang impressed sa kanya ang AI judges na sina Katy Perry, Lionel Richie at Luke Bryan.

Sa huling performance ni Francisco, inawit nito ang “You’ll Be in My Heart” na mula sa Disney animation na Tarzan and sung originally by Phil Collins. Umani ng papuri ang performance niya mula sa tatlong judges.

Sey ni Lionel: “We’re witnessing here a transformation of Francisco. I saw several times of that performance. You’re smiling at yourself when you perform. In other words, what you’re doing now is just giving us confidence and enjoyment. And by the way, we as an audience, we’d love to see that kind of emotion. Francisco, congratulations on being on the Top 7, man. I’m really, really proud of you.”

Sey naman ni Katy: “Francisco, I thought that performance was amazing. I agree with Lionel, you looked relaxed and all that self-doubt has been stripped away. There’s only one Idol and you were spot on with your performance. And then at the end, you let us have it with the talent of your voice. So, good for you. You are a good bet.”

Sey naman ni Luke: “My man! Great job. Just in that performance, you were like the King of the jungle and you felt like the King of American Idol in my opinion.”

Sa second part ng performance niya, inawit ni Francisco ang “River” ni Leon Bridge at dedicated ito sa kanyang mother na si Fatima, na isang medical frontline worker sa Amerika.

Hindi napigilan ni Katy na maging emotional sa pagpuri niya kay Francisco.

“From Tarzan to singing ‘River,’ I don’t know what happened but you have grown even more. This set of Mother’s Day songs is separating the pack. It’s showing who deserves that top position and you are making it difficult for all these other contestants because that performance was soulful, beautiful, and real… it was so heartfelt, what you just did.”

Simple naman ang sinabi ni Luke: “I think he beat the original record.”

Heto naman ang sinabi ni Lionel: “The thing I love the most is your confidence is front and center. You’re no longer in your head. Congratulations because you have a career and that is what’s important.”

The seven finalists will face each other at the finals night on May 18.

Puwedeng iboto si Francisco Martin through the American Idol app or thru americanidol.com. (Ruel Mendoza)