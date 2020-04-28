INIHAYAG ng FIBA na pansamantala nitong hininto ang FIBA 3×3 Individual World, Team at Federation Rankings sa lahat ng kategorya.

Ang FIBA 3×3 Rankings ay base sa siyam na best performance ng mga player sa nakalipas na 12 buwan kung saan ang Abril ang tradisyunal na buwan na pagsisimula ng professional 3×3 season.

Gayunman, dahil sa Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at upang maprotektahan ang kalusugan ng mga player, coach, official at fan ay sinuspinde ang mga FIBA competition sapul noong Marso 13.

Habang nasa suspensiyon ay itinakda nito na “all rankings are frozen as of April 1, 2020 until the suspension of competitions is lifted by FIBA or until any later date so communicated by FIBA.”

“Ranking points will still be awarded for events taking place during this period but will only count towards the rankings – for the usual 12-month period – when rankings are unfrozen. The lifespan of the ranking points awarded for events that took place prior to the freeze will be extended by the duration of the freeze. However, this extension shall not exceed the date of October 1, 2021.” (Lito Oredo)