FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers larga

Pinayagan na ng Inter-Agency Task Force ang request ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas upang tanghalin sa bansa ang final window ng FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers na nakatakda sa June 16-20 sa Clark, Pampanga.

Ito ang isa sa inanunsyo ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sa virtual press briefing nitong Biyernes.

Kabilang sa mga iho-host ng Pilipinas sa torneo ang Group A, B, at C.

Pinasalamatan naman ng SBP ang IATF sa approval ng hosting, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez at Deputy Chief Implementer the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Vince Dizon.

“The SBP has been working with FIBA, government agencies, and other partners to ensure a successful and, more importantly, a safe bubble.” saad sa pahayag ng SBP. “We’re looking forward to hosting our friends from South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Guam, and Chinese Taipei and showing them the kind of hospitality that the Philippines is known for.”

“The SBP knows that Filipino basketball fans have waited a long time for this and we’re just as excited as they are to have international basketball in our country again,” mensahe pa ng SBP. (JAToralba)