Fernandez gagawan ng PhilPost stamp

KABILANG si Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez sa gagawaran ng pagkilala ng Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost) sa pagbibigay dito ng sarili nitong commemorative stamp mula sa naging tulong nito sa bansa sa isang simpleng seremonya sa Manila Central Post Office.

Ipinaalam ni Postmaster General at CEO Norman Fulgencio ang pagbibigay ng karangalan sa ipinadala nitong sulat sa isa sa Hall of Fame awardee sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) na si Fernandez.

“It is with great pleasure to inform you that we will honor you with your own commemorative stamp for being an Outstanding Filipino. This is in line with the celebration of the 75th Anniverisary of the First Stamp of the Philippine Republic,” ayon sa sulat.

“The Post Office will issue a series of stamps for the Living Legends namely; World Renowned Series, Outstanding Filipino Series, and the Forever Remembered Series. We seek to give honor and respect to you and nine other honorees, who helpd build our good nation, as well as recongnize your great contribution to our culture, TV and film industry during the occasion.”

Si Fernandez ay naging19-time PBA champion at 4-time PBA MVP habang nakatala ito sa kasaysayan at record ng propesyonal na liga bilang All- time leader sa scoring, assists, rebounds, blocks at isa sa mga kinilalang All-Time 25 Greatest Players ng PBA.

“I am humbled and honored by this recognition, happy and fullfilled that whatever contribution I have for sports is acclaimed,” pasasalamat ni Fernandez kasama ng asawa nitong si Karla Kintanar-Fernandez. (Lito Oredo)