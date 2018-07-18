Federalismo walay epikto sa ekonomiya-Palasyo

Giklaro sa Malacañang ang mga pagduda sa posible nga epekto sa federalismo sa ekonomiya.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, nga walay mahatag ga epikto sa ekonomiya ang oag-usab sa porma sa pagdumala sa nasud.

Gipasabot ni National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief Ernesto Pernia nga dili mausab ang budget ug ang mga national projects.

Lakip sa mga proyekto ang barangay maintenance road and bridge projects, water supply services, health centers, solid waste system ug uban pa.

“We have already discussed and clarified the matter with National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Director-General and Secretary Ernesto Pernia.

The shift to federalism, we reiterate, would have no adverse effect on the Philippine economy. Our budget would remain the same, as identified national projects would be devolved and transferred to the internal revenue allotment (IRA) of local government units. These projects include maintenance of barangay roads and bridges, water supply services, barangay health centers and daycare centers, solid waste disposal system of municipalities, among others,”matud ni Roque.