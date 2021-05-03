FDA umaksiyon vs 2 cong na namudmod ng Ivermectin

Iniimbestigahan na ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ang “mass distribution” ng anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin na ginagamit panggamot sa COVID-19 na ginawa ng dalawang solon, kamakailan.

Una nang nagpamahagi ng Ivermectin capsule sina Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor at Sagip party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta sa mga residente ng Quezon City sa kabila na hindi pa ito aprubado sa tao ng FDA bilang gamit sa COVID-19 o kaya ay bilang prophylaxis.

“Over the weekend, the FDA received several reports from social media, sa ating mga from] news outlet, pictures, report ng mga pas¬yente [from patients], and even professional groups showing that there may have been lapses or violations of the regulatory procedures,” ayon kay FDA Director General Eric Domingo sa press conference ng Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) kahapon.

“‘Yon pong regulatory enforcement unit ng FDA is investigating these complaints and, of course, meron naman po tayong due process na pagdadaanan at aaksiyunan po natin batay po sa ating mga magiging findings,” dagdag pa ni Domingo.

Ayon sa FDA, hindi nila inirerekomenda ng Department of Health, ng pag-inom ng Ivermectin bilang gamot sa COVID-19 o para ma-ging proteksiyon dahil wala pa itong sapat na batayan. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)