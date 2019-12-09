FDA: Relasyon sa mga doktor sa tobacco ug e-cigar industry gidili na

Gidili na sa Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ang tanang mga doktor nga makig lambigit sa bisan unsang tobacco industry o e-cigarette industry.

Matud sa FDA, nga adunay kompanya karon ang mga e-cigarette company aron mokuha ang mga pangpubliko ug pribadong doktor aron tabangan sila sa disinformation kabahin sa e-cigarette.

“The FDA informs heads of hospitals that e-cigarette companies are currently engaging physicians from both the public and private sector, in an attempt to recruit them in disinformation campaigns that promote electronic cigarette use as a viable harm reduction options,” matud sa FDA Advisory No. 2019-501.

Gipasabot sa ahensiya, ang paggamit sa e-cigarette maghatag og mga bag-ong kadaut gawas pa sa paggamit sa tradisyunal na sigarilyo.

Matud sa FDA, ang paggamit sa e-cigarette nahimong testing ground sa mga kabataan nga mo-graduate sa paggamit og tabako ug droga.

“These products have been demonstrated to be gateway options for subsequent tobacco and illicit drug use, especially for the youth, blunting any purported public health benefit,” matud pa sa advisory.

Matud sa FDA, subay sa gimbut-an sa DOH-CSC Joint Memorandum Circular 2010-01 diin giawhag sila nga likayan ang pagpakig lambigit sa tobacco ug e-cigarette industry.