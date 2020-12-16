Abante Online
FDA nganga pa sa aplikasyon ng drug pharma

News
By Abante News Online
Nilinaw ni Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Director-General Eric Domingo na wala pang drugmakers ang nag-a- apply para sa emergency use approval ng COVID-19 vaccines sa Pilipinas.

“We are still waiting for applications. We publish the guidelines on Monday and all the requirements and process is there. But so far, we have not received any formal applications yet,”ayon kay Domingo.

Matatandaan na may dalawang linggo na ang nakakalipas mula ng payagan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pagkakaloob ng Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) sa COVID19 vaccines sa posibilidad na gamitin ito sa bansa.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

