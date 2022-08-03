FDA chief, 3 ex-general pinosisyon ni PBBM

Tatlong retiradong heneral ang hinirang ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. para pangasiwaan ang ilang tanggapan sa gobyerno.

Kabilang sa mga bagong appointee ng pangulo ay sina Retired Brigadier General Roman ‘Popong’ Felix bilang presidential adviser on Military Affairs; retired Major General Ariel Caculitan, undersecretary ng Office of Military Affairs at retired General Isagani Nerez bilang undersecretary of Military Affairs.

Si Felix ay miyembro ng Philippine Military Academy Class of 1983 at naging provincial director ng Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office at isang magaling na piloto.

Si Caculitan naman ay miyembro ng PMA Class of 1989, naging 33rd Commandant ng Philippine Marine Corps at nagsilbi sa iba’t ibang command posts at naging isa sa 10 Outstanding Filipino Soldiers.

Si Nerez naman ay miyembro ng PMA Class of 1984, isang abogado at nagsilbi sa iba’t ibang unit ng Philippine National Police kabilang na rito ang Police Anti-Crime Emergency Response, Directorate for Integrated Police Operations, Eastern Mindanao, PNP Special Action Force, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force at PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Hinirang din ng pangulo ang kanyang lead physician na si Dr. Samuel Zacate bilang director general ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Si Zacate ay diplomate ng Philippine Society for Venereology and a fellow of the International College of Surgeons, kilalang public health advocate at medicine and medical consultant ng iba’t ibang tanggapan sa gobyerno gaya ng Public Attorney’s Office at Presidential Security Group Hospital.

Huling appointee na inanunsiyo ng Office of the Press Secretary ay si Atty. Nesauro Firme bilang kinatawan ng Academe sa Judicial and Bar Council.

Si Firme ay isang law professor, nagtapos ng abogasya sa University of Sto. Tomas at naging executive assistant ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. (Aileen Taliping)