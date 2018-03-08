‘Family has been experiencing pain and distress on his behavior’

Kahapon ng madaling-araw ay binasag na ng kuya ni Baron Geisler na si Donnie Geisler ang kanyang katahimikan kaugnay ng gulong kinakasangkutan ng kanyang kapatid at brother-in-law na si Michael Morales, mister ng kapatid nilang si Grace Geisler-Morales.

Parehong naging housemate sina Donnie at Baron sa Pinoy Big Brother (PBB): Celebrity Edition 2 ng ABS-CBN noong 2007.

Idinaan ni Donnie sa kanyang Facebook account ang kanyang pahayag kaugnay ng gulong namamagitan ngayon sa kanyang kapatid at bayaw.

“The past few days has been very difficult for my family. I would like to personally convey my sincerest apologies for the recent incident involving my brother Baron.

“My brother in law Mike did what he had to do to protect his family. Mike loves and takes care of Baron like a brother ever since he met my sister Grace. When Mom had Cancer they decided to get a house wherein they could be close by to help take care of Mom. Mom died last year January 2017 and Baron took over the house so they are literally neighbors, Baron has been a burden to Mike and my sisters family most especially when he’s intoxicated.

“With regards to Baron, the family has been experiencing difficulties, pain and distress on his behavior and alcohol problem for many years now.

“Since our Mom’s passing last year he’s been very depressed and adjusting has been hard for him w/c made the situation excruciating for everyone especially when he’s intoxicated. Many times he got involved in many problems and at one point I had to bail him out of jail.

“Our Mother got him help numerous times in the past like rehabilitation and meetings with psychologists but with no success because he takes the treatment lightly.

“Don’t get me wrong, but we the family love Baron and this has been the sad reality of what our family has been experiencing and it is hard to make anyone comprehend and I wouldn’t want anybody else to experience it.

“We’re hoping this time would be a good opportunity to get him the help he really needs and we’re hoping he would surrender and accept that he has a serious problem and also we want what’s best for him. Rest assured that the family is doing its best to find the best solution to resolve the matter privately. I am hoping for your understanding and prayers.”

As of this writing, nakakulong sa Angeles City Police Station 3 sa Pampanga si Baron dahil sa sinasabing pang-aamok niya sa harap ng ­bahay ng kanyang brother-in-law na si Michael at kapatid na si Grace.

Wala pang nakalagay na update ang Regional Public Information Office 3 sa kanilang Facebook account after na i-post nila ang, “ACTOR IN HOT WATER AFTER GOING AMUCK.