Faith, Ateneo bawal kumurap

Laro Ngayon: (MOA Arena)

6:30pm — UST vs Ateneo

UNTI-UNTI nang nakukuha ni Ateneo Lady Eagles open spiker Faith Janine Nisperos ang tamang karurukan ng kanyang laro na eksakto sa kanilang stepladder semifinal match kontra University of Santo Tomas Lady Tigresses ngayong gabi, habang determinado rin ang koponan na mapahaba pa ang laro ni team captain Dani Ravena sa 94th season ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Nanatiling matibay na sandata ng defending champions ang 22-anyos na dating Under-17 national squad na outside hitter na bumanat ng 22 puntos mula sa 18 atake at tig-2 blocks at aces laban sa Adamson Lady Falcons sa kanilang do-or-die match para sa 4th place nitong nagdaang Sabado.

“I’m happy that Faith is getting her dream, the latter part of the season, she is peaking at the right time, I hope she can bring all the intensity and the level playing towards our step ladder versus UST, she has to be completed and confident in everything she’s doing,” pahayag ni Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro sa panayam ng CNN Philippines.

Parehong may tig-isang panalo ang UST at Ateneo sa isa’t isa sa elimination round ng makauna ang Espana-based lady spikers sa first round sa 4th set na panalo at sweep naman ang ganti ng Katipunan-based lady volleybelles sa second round.

Dito nalimitahan ng Ateneo si league scoring-leader Ejiya “Eya” Laure sa 14 puntos (11 attacks, 2 blocks, 1 ace), kasama ang 6 excellent digs at 14 excellent receptions, na siyang pangunahing babantayan ng Lady Eagles upang makaharap ang No. 2 De La Salle Lady Archers na may tangan na twice-to-beat advantage sa stepladder semifinals sa darating na Huwebes.

“We know Eya Laure is the top-scorer of the league, she is talented and also inspired, but we will do our best to contain her or match up her intensity and level,” saad ni Almadro, na ayaw ring maliitin ang kakayanan ng mga kasama ni Laure na sina Ypril Tapia, Camille Victoria, Kecelyn Galdones, Mary Escalla, Maria Galanza, at Janel Delerio.

Inamin rin ng multi-titled coach na inaalay nila ang bawat laro sa kanilang team captain at libero na si Dani Ravena na naglalaro ng kanyang huling taon sa liga.

“We commit to ourselves to extend Dani every game, on to the last game of the season, hopefully we can make it to the finals, only God knows kung saan tayo makakarating, the important thing is we are ready we will accept the challenge and we offer that Dani will get extended every game,” sabi pa ni Coach Oliver. (Gerard Arce)