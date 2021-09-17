Faeldon arestuhin sa P33M smuggled rice – Sandiganbayan

Ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan Fifth Division ang hiling ni dating Bureau of Customs (BOC) chief Nicanor Faeldon na bawiin ang ipinalabas na warrant of arrest laban sa kanya kaugnay ng kinakaharap nitong dalawang graft case.

Sa 37 pahinang desisyon, sinabi ng anti-graft court na wala itong nakitang merito upang pagbigyan ang hiling ni Faeldon at iginiit na mayroon silang nakitang probable cause.

“Contrary to accused Faeldon’s claim that ‘there was a glaring failure of the Informations to specify the basis of the alleged benefit given or damage caused’ by him, or that the Ombudsman failed to recite any ultimate fact how it arrived at the amounts alleged therein, the Informations in fact state such basis. The recital of facts is clear that the respective amounts were based on the monetary value of the bags of Vietnam rice, through the use of the word “worth”,” saad sa resolusyon ng Fifth Division.

Hindi rin nagustuhan ng korte ang mga pahayag umano ng abogado ni Faeldon na si Jelina Maree Magsuci sa mga inihain nitong urgent motion at supplement kaya binabalaan nila ito.

Sa inihaing urgent motion nakasaad na maaaring naapektuhan ng COVID-19 ang mga mahistrado kaya hindi nagawa ng mga ito ng maayos ang kanilang trabaho.

“Assisting counsel Jelina Maree D. Magsuci is directed to be circumspect and cautious in the writing of her submissions, with a stern WARNING that a repletion of a similar or analogous act shall be properly dealt with more severely,” sabi sa resolusyon.

Ang mga kaso ay kaugnay ng pagpapalabas umano ni Faeldon ng libu-libong sako ng bigas na inangkat ng Cebu Lite Trading Inc. kahit na dumating ito sa Port of Cagayan de Oro ng walang kaukulang import permit.

Dalawang beses umano itong nangyari. Ang una ay pagpapalabas ng P18.5 milyong halaga ng bigas at ang ikalawa ay nagkakahalaga ng P15.4 milyon. (Billy Begas/Tina Mendoza)