Face shield ligwak na sa Cebu

Ipinag-utos ni Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama ang pagsibak sa sapilitang paggamit ng face shield sa mga pampublikong lugar.

Sa kanyang bagong direktiba, sinabi ni Rama na susundin ng lungsod ang pinakabagong direktiba ng Inter-Agency Task Force for COVID-19 sa paglilimita ng paggamit ng face shield sa mga enclosed at siksikang lugar.

“The Cebu City Multisectoral Convergence Group conducted a meeting for the purpose where observations and discussions were made on the manner people utilized face shields in various settings,” ayon sa opisyal.

“It was confirmed that face shields were usually not properly worn but just fashionably displayed as headgear for compliance purposes. Consequently, the convergence group recommended the lifting of the mandatory use of face shield in certain venues and facilities with exceptions,” dagdag niya.

Binanggit ni Rama na puwedeng hindi mag-face shield sa mga pampublikong lugar, kabilang ang mga parke, palengke, mall, at traditional jeepney. (Prince Golez)