Ex-PNP chief bagong usec sa Palasyo

ILANG buwan matapos magretiro sa police service, binigyan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng puwesto sa gobyerno si retired Philippine Natio­nal Police Chief Ge­neral Camilo Cascolan.

Inianunsiyo ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque ang paghirang ng Pangulo kay Cascolan bilang undersecretary sa Office of the President (OP).

Direktang manunungkulan si Cascolan sa Tanggapan ng Presidente.

“Kinukumpirma natin na napirmahan na noong Lunes, February 22,2021 ang appointment paper ni dating PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan bilang undersecretary sa Office of the President. Welcome aboard Usec. Cascolan!” ani Roque.

Si Cascolan ay naging chief PNP noong September 20,2020 hanggang November 2020. (Aileen Taliping)

