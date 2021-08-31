Ex-PCG commandant Reuben Lista dedo sa coronavirus

Pumanaw na si dating Philppine Navy Admiral Reuben Lista sanhi ng COVID-19.

Kinumpirma ito ni Energy Secretary Al Cusi sa isang mensahe kahapon.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of our Admiral Ben Lista early this morning. He had been a valued member of our team and will be missed,” saad niya.

Aniya, nang magpositibo sa COVID ay naospital pa ng 2 linggo ang opisyal.

“He was about to be discharged but unfortunately, had complications which resulted to the deterioration of his health,” pagpapatuloy niya.

Kasalukuyang pangulo at CEO ng Philippine National Oil Company si Lista.

Nagsilbi rin siyang ika-16 PCG commandant taong 2001 hanggang 2003 at umupo bilang kumander ng Marine Environmental Protection Command.