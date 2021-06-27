Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Ex-NegOcc vice mayor dinakip, 6 pulis sibak

VisMin
By Abante News Online
Tanggal sa serbisyo ang anim na pulis dahil sa iligal na pag-aresto sa bise alkalde ng isang bayan sa Negros Occidental kasama pa ang asawa nito.

Inutos ni Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año na i-dismiss sina dating Moises Padilla police chief P/Cpt. Allan Reloj, P/MSg. Ricardo Campos Dingcong Jr., P/Cpl. Nobel Perante, P/Cpl. Felix Corejado Pesales Jr., Pat. Michael Mondido at Pat. Darryl Ducay Dormido.

Kaugnay ito sa nangyaring panghuhuli kay dating town vice mayor at ngayo’y Moises Padilla mayor Ella Garcia-Yulo at mister nito noong 2017 nang harangin ang politiko sa isang checkpoint na napag-alamang iligal pala.

Nilarawan ng DILG na ‘political harassment’ ang nangyari kay Garcia-Yulo, at base sa imbestigasyon ng National Police Commission ay nakitang gumawa ng ‘grave misconduct at grave irregularities in the performance of duty’ ang anim na parak.

“The dismissal of these cops is a warning to the entire PNP (Philippine National Police) to be non-partisan, especially during the election season,” babala ng kalihim. (Ray Mark Patriarca)

