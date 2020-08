Ex-NBA player Wilkins nanapak ng bebot

INIREPORT ng TMZ Sports na nanapak ng babae at isang lalaki si dating NBA player Gerald Wilkins bandang alas-3 ng madaling araw sa isang gas station sa Atlanta.

Si Gerald Wilkins, nakababatang kapatid ni NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, ay inaresto nitong Agosto 18 at nahaharap sa tatlong criminal charges kabilang ang battery.

“Now, we’ve obtained the police report which spells out the allegations against him … and it’s not great,” ayon sa ulat ng TMZ Sports.

“Wilkins told cops he got into an argument with a female rideshare driver who refused to let him inside her car unless he ordered correctly through the app.” (Ferdz Delos Santos)