Ex-Gilas coach pinagtanggol si Cone

CHEMISTRY at kakulangan sa panahon na magkagamayan at mag-ensayo ang binigyang timbang ni coach Tim Cone sa pagpili ng pool ng Gilas Pilipinas para sa 2019 Southeast Asian Games na iho-host ng bansa sa Nov. 30-Dec. 11.

Isa sa mga nagtanggol sa choice ni Cone si dating Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

Namakyaw raw si Cone ng kanyang players sa Ginebra na isinahog sa pool.

Mula Gin Kings sina Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar, LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle at Art dela Cruz.

Marami ang nagtaas ng kilay nang makita ang pangalan nina Slaughter at Dela Cruz.

“Dela Cruz talaga? No Ravena brothers (Kiefer, Thirdy), (Paul) Lee, (Gabe) Norwood and (Mark) Barroca?” reaksiyon ni @Riley21528.

Mula TNT sina Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy at Troy Rosario. Apat ang galing San Miguel Beer: June Mar Fajardo, Christian Standhardinger, Chris Ross at Marcio Lassiter. Kinumpleto ang pool nina Vic Manuel ng Alaska at Matthew Wright ng Phoenix.

May mga naghahanap kina Robert Bolick at CJ Perez.

Mula kay Reyes:

“As coach @manilacone explained, this may not be the best players, but the best team in his judgment. Given the limitations of practice time he has, I’m sure there are deserving players not included, but such is the case in any pool. Their job is to play. Our job is to cheer & pray.”

Pagkakataon ni Cone para ibawi ang Pilipinas mula sa nakakadismayang kampanya sa FIBA World Cup.

“Coach Tim Cone provides the perfect transition from our recent FIBA World Cup experience to rebuilding the Gilas Pilipinas program,” anang Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. (VE)