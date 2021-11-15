Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Ex-DBM usec nasa PH pa — Senate security

News
By Abante News
Hindi pa nakakalabas ng bansa si dating Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, ayon sa pinuno ng Senate security team.

Sabi ni Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Rene Samonite, patuloy ang kanilang paghahanap kay Lao, dating chief ng Procurement Service ng Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM).

“Nandito pa siya sa bansa. We will exert efforts for his arrest,” Sabi ni Samonite sa kanyang text message sa mga reporter.

Nagpadala ang OSAA ng team sa tirahan ni Lao sa Cebu at Davao subalit wala ang dating opisyal.

Na-cite for contempt ng Senate blue ribbon committee si Lao at pinag-utos na arestuhin dahil sa pagtanggi nitong dumalo sa pagdinig tungkol sa diumano’y anomalya sa pagbili ng gobyerno sa pandemic response supply. (Dindo Matining)

