Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Ex-Comelec exec Kho niluklok sa SC

News
By Abante News
0 2

Ilang linggo lang matapos magretiro bilang commissioner ng Commission on Elections (Comelec), may bago agad posisyon si Atty. Antonio Kho Jr. sa Supreme Court.

Kinumpirma ni Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka na si Kho ang tinalagang bagong associate justice ng Korte Suprema.

“I confirm that the Supreme Court through the Office of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo received this afternoon the appointment papers of former Comelec Commissioner Antonio Kho, Jr. as associate justice of the Supreme Court,” ayon kay Hosaka.

Related Posts

DOLE iba-blacklist HK boss na maninibak ng COVID positive…

PH innovation act palakasin – Legarda

Mazda pickup truck pina-recall sa mga upuang palpak

Si Kho ay nagretiro sa Comelec noong February 2 ngayong taon, ngunit bago magretiro ay parte rin si Kho ng Comelec Second Division na bumoto para i-dismiss ang petisyon sa kandidatura ni Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Pupunan ni Kho ang posisyong iniwan ni retired SC Justice Rosmari Carandang. (Joven Delantar/Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Binay, Gordon kulelat sa senatorial survey

Imported karne sa Hong Kong kinapitan ng COVID

Biden, iba pang bansa may parusa na vs Russia

1 of 3,116