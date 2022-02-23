Ex-Comelec exec Kho niluklok sa SC

Ilang linggo lang matapos magretiro bilang commissioner ng Commission on Elections (Comelec), may bago agad posisyon si Atty. Antonio Kho Jr. sa Supreme Court.

Kinumpirma ni Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka na si Kho ang tinalagang bagong associate justice ng Korte Suprema.

“I confirm that the Supreme Court through the Office of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo received this afternoon the appointment papers of former Comelec Commissioner Antonio Kho, Jr. as associate justice of the Supreme Court,” ayon kay Hosaka.

Si Kho ay nagretiro sa Comelec noong February 2 ngayong taon, ngunit bago magretiro ay parte rin si Kho ng Comelec Second Division na bumoto para i-dismiss ang petisyon sa kandidatura ni Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Pupunan ni Kho ang posisyong iniwan ni retired SC Justice Rosmari Carandang. (Joven Delantar/Juliet de Loza-Cudia)