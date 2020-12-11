‘Evermore’ ni Taylor Swift nambulabog

Ginulat ni Taylor Swift ang mga fan dahil sa pag-drop ng kanyang 9th studio album titled “evermore”.

Namamayagpag pa sa album charts ang kanyang huling album na “folklore” na ni-release noong July, pero nilabas na niya agad ang bagong album ngayong December 12, one day bago ang birthday niya sa December 13.

Sister album ng folklore ang evermore na may 17 songs at ang unang ilalabas na single ay may title na “willow”.

Tweet ni Taylor: “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.” (Ruel Mendoza)