Europe kaibigan na si Biden

Nanumpa na bilang ika-46 na pangulo ng United States si Joe Biden.

“Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy…. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” sabi ni Biden sa kanyang inaugural address.

Si Biden ang pinakamatanda at ang pangalawang Romano Katolikong pangulo ng US sa ngayon.

Suportado naman ng iba’t ibang mga lider ng ibang bansa ang pag-upo ni Biden.

“Once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House,” pahayag ni European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“If the new US administration can adopt a more rational and responsible attitude in formulating its foreign policy, I think it will be warmly welcomed by everyone in the international community,” sabi naman ni China foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying

Dinagsa rin ng mga celebrity ang inagurasyon ni Biden, tulad nina Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, at Jennifer Lopez na nag-perform sa nasabing event.