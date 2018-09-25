Estrada charm, wa epek sa akin – JV

AMINADO si Senador JV Ejercito na hindi epek­tibo sa kanya ngayon ang tinatawag na “Estrada ­factor”.

Ito ay kasunod ng mababang ranggo pa rin ni Ejercito sa pinakahuling senatorial survey.

“The Estrada factor is working against me this time. Since I am using Ejercito and not Estrada, I don’t have the benefit of the name recall,” saad ni Ejercito.

Dahil dito, aminado ang senador na kaila­ngan na lamang niyang magdoble trabaho upang mapaangat ang kanyang ranking.

“I will just have to work harder. I am a believer of good karma. I have decent performance in my 5 years as a Senator, and more importantly I don’t have a blemish on my track record as a public ­servant,” diin ni Ejercito.

Muli naman nitong ipinaalala na wala siyang kaso o kahit anumang anomalyang kinasasang­kutan.

“Malinis ang pangalan at konsensya ako. That is more important. That’s the best gift I can leave my children,” dagdag ng senador.

“Manalo, good, kung hindi man, thankful pa rin sa opportunity,” pahayag pa nito.

“Not everyone has this opportunity so I am still thankful. Those who gave me the trust in 2013, will be happy that I will be leaving landmark legislations like UHCP and Department of Housing that will definitely improve quality of life of Filipinos, it will be a promise fulfilled,” dagdag ng mamba­batas.