Estrada charm, wa epek sa akin – JV

AMINADO si Senador JV Ejercito na hindi epektibo sa kanya ngayon ang tinatawag na “Estrada factor”.
Ito ay kasunod ng mababang ranggo pa rin ni Ejercito sa pinakahuling senatorial survey.
“The Estrada factor is working against me this time. Since I am using Ejercito and not Estrada, I don’t have the benefit of the name recall,” saad ni Ejercito.
Dahil dito, aminado ang senador na kailangan na lamang niyang magdoble trabaho upang mapaangat ang kanyang ranking.
“I will just have to work harder. I am a believer of good karma. I have decent performance in my 5 years as a Senator, and more importantly I don’t have a blemish on my track record as a public servant,” diin ni Ejercito.
Muli naman nitong ipinaalala na wala siyang kaso o kahit anumang anomalyang kinasasangkutan.
“Malinis ang pangalan at konsensya ako. That is more important. That’s the best gift I can leave my children,” dagdag ng senador.
“Manalo, good, kung hindi man, thankful pa rin sa opportunity,” pahayag pa nito.
“Not everyone has this opportunity so I am still thankful. Those who gave me the trust in 2013, will be happy that I will be leaving landmark legislations like UHCP and Department of Housing that will definitely improve quality of life of Filipinos, it will be a promise fulfilled,” dagdag ng mambabatas.