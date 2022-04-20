Esperon: Bias kayo! Rappler, FB bastusan galawan sa gobyerno

Nagbabala ang Facebook kay National Security Adviser (NSA) Hermogenes Esperon Jr. dahil sa kanyang ipinost na panawagan sa mga Pilipino na magkaisa laban sa mga miyembro ng mga rebeldeng komunis¬ta sa pagpasok sa Kongreso.

Sa statement ni National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, sinabi nito na ang pagbibigay babala ng Facebook laban kay Esperon ay nakakabahala.

“The imprudence of FB to warn Secretary Esperon on a national security issue is unthinkable and downright offensive as the social media platform has taken on the role of Big Brother with the power to censure the social media posts of the NSA himself on matters of national security,” pahayag ni Malaya.

“This move of FB is alarming, if not dange¬rous, as it has appointed itself as an omnipotent force that can censure at their discretion — based on standards that they themselves created — the legitimate posts of highly respected officials of the country,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon pa kay Malaya, tagapagsalita din ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), kinuwestiyon ng NTF-ELCAC ang Facebook at ang umano’y may kinikilingan nitong fact-checkers sa pagtuon sa ilang government officials subalit hinahayaan lamang ang iba.

Ang Rappler at Vera Files ang nagsisilbing fact checker ng Facebook sa Pilipinas.

Dahil dito, inihirit ng NTF-ELCAC sa Facebook na rebyuhin at rebisahin nito ang “one-sided” na mga pamantayan na diumano’y pumapanig lamang sa mga makapangyarihan.

“The DILG denounces Facebook and its biased fact-checkers for their imprudence and audacity to issue a warning to no less than the country’s NSA Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. for his FB post on April 14, 2022 urging all Filipinos to unite to end the Communist insurgency,” saad ni Malaya.

Nanawagan din si Malaya sa Facebook na gawin na lang nito ang kung ano ang kanilang ginagawa, ang kumonekta sa tao at iwan na lang ang usapin ng national security sa mga eksperto.

Samantala, sa isang Facebook post, kinuwestiyon ni Esperon ang aksiyon ng social media giant, at sinabing mas marami siyang alam kumpara rito ukol sa mga usaping seguridad ng bansa.

“I should know better than you do on matters of national security,” saad sa post niya nitong Lunes.

“How come I was restricted by Facebook when I shared a status about ending the insurgency in the country? As the NSA, I sure know what I’m talking about and have basis for it. How did I violate the community standards when I only shared the truth,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa screenshot ni Esperon, narito ang kanyang post na naging ugat ng pagbibigay ng babala ng Facebook sa kanya.(Edwin Balasa)