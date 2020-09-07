Eric Yap sopla kay Rufus Rodriguez

NAGKASAGUTAN sina House appropriations panel chair Rep. Eric Yap at Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez sa deliberasyon ng Kamara sa 2021 proposed Budget dahil sa pagpapatupad ng ‘people’s initiative’.

Bago ang deliberasyon sa proposed Budget mg Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) ay muling nagpaalala si Yap sa ipapatupad na ‘people’s initiative’ na kung saan papayagan ng komite ang mga non-committee member tulad ng nasa academe na makapagtanong na kinwestiyon ni Cagayan De Oro City Representative Rufus Rodriguez.

“If I hear you right, non-representatives of this Congress can ask directly questions to the resource persons. Are we allowing non-members of the House of Representatives to propose questions to our resource persons?” That would be against the rules. Committee of Appropriations hearings are for members of Congress,” giit ni Rodriquez.

inagot namAn ito ni Yap na may pagtaas ng boses, “Kung ayaw niyong marinig ang boses ng mga ordinaryong tao dito sa floor, by your suggestion, I can do that. Okay, we follow the rules of the House. Huwag natin pakinggan ang boses ng ibang tao according to Cong. Rufus Rodriguez, then let’s do it. Thank you for your suggestion.”

Paliwanag pa ni Rodriguez ang mga non-members ay maari lamang magtanong sa pamamagitan ng kanilang kinatawan .

“That is our rules. Unless we amend our rules in the plenary, the rule stays,” dagdag pa ni Rodriquez.(Eralyn Prado)