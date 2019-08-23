ERC mokolekta og P85B sa kalapasan sa Meralco

Maningil na ang National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc. ang Energy Regulatory Commission sa mga dokumentong tungkol sa P85-bilyong depreciation fund sa Manila Electric Company nga kapin sa usa katuog na kining giyak-an.

Ang Nasecore mao ang grupo nga nagdumala sa Meralco tungod sa pagpasa niini sa mga consumer sa mga buwis busa gipa-refund sa Korte Suprema ang P28 bilyones sa mga customer niini.

Gisulatan sa Nasecore ang ERC niadtong 2018 aron pangayuon ang ang monthly record sa Meralco kabahin sa depreciation fund ug mga withdrawal niini gikan sa 2000 to 2017. Dili angayang gamiton kini sa Meralco alang sa kaugalingong investment sa mga power project nga subli kining makuwartahan ang mga katawhan.

Misaad si ERC director Floresinda Baldo-Digal sa Nasecore nga hatagan kini sa mga dokumento human i-collate sa ERC sugdan ang legal nga proseso aron ma-release kini.

Sa wala pagsumiter og report alang sa P85-bilyong depreciation fund, P200,000 lang ang gimulta sa ERC sa Meralco.

“After a lapse of more than a year, the Commission has yet to furnish us with the documents we requested. Meralco continues to get away with its violations, meted only with nothing but a slap in the wrist,” matud ni Nasecore president Pete Ilagan sa sulat niini sa mga ERC commissioners niadtong July 22, 2019.

Gikabalak-an ang wala pagsunod sa Meralco sa mandu tungod sa gipakita niini nga napakyas ang ERC sa pag-monitor sa depreciation fund. Ug kung wala pa mialma ang Nasecore, padayun nga walay himoun ang komisyon.

“We find MERALCO’s failure to comply very disturbing. This is contemptuous and a clear defiance of this Honorable Commission’s Order,” sabi ni Ilagan. “It is also very alarming because it shows the commission’s failure to properly monitor MERALCO’s submissions in the recording of the depreciation fund and withdrawals therefrom, resulting in unwarranted benefits to MERALCO to the prejudice of electricity consumers. It would appear that nothing would have been done, no discovery by this commission possible, if it weren’t for our letter.” (jess campos)