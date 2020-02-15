ERC kinalampag, coal plant ‘wag palusutin

KINALAMPAG ng clean energy at consumer group ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na isaalang-alang ang kapakanan ng mga consumer sa pamamagitan ng pagbasura sa mga maruru­ming coal contract.

Ginawa ng Power for People Coalition (P4P) ang panawagan bunsod ng pahayag ng ERC na hahatulan na nila ang aplikasyon ng Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) sa anim na power contract na kanilang pinasok.

Ayon sa P4P, karamihan ng Power Supply Agreement (PSA) ng Meralco ay nakadepende sa coal.

“While it may be that the ERC really is seeking to ensure that power consumers are supplied with sufficient, reliable electricity, we call their attention to the fact that allowing coal to continue wreaking havoc in the power sector goes completely against that goal,” saad ni Gerry Arances, convenor ng P4P at Executive Director ng Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED).

Kinuwestiyon din nito kung bakit pumayag ang ERC na maging confidential ang presyuhan ng kuryente gayung mga consumer ang tatamaan kapag mataas ang rate.

Hinikayat pa ng grupo ang ERC na paboran ang mga renewable energy dahil hindi ito nakapagdudulot ng polusyon sa kalikasan.

“Two of Meralco’s six power supply applications are renewable energy contracts, and this is proof enough that renewable sources can already face coal head on,” ayon kay Arances.

“Both Meralco and the ERC should realize this and do their parts in advancing renewables to truly secure cheap, reliable, and clean electricity for consumers. That is even better than any amount of chocolates or flowers this Valentine’s Day,” giit pa niya.