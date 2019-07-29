ERC barya lang ang multa sa Meralco-MVP

NANAWAGAN ang National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc. (Nasecore) sa Energy Regulatory Commission na magsagawa ng public hearing para maipaliwanag ang kwenta sa P85.04-bilyong depreciation fund ng Manila Electric Company na kasama sa binabayaran buwan-buwan ng mga electricity consumer.

Ang Nasecore ay ang grupo na naghabla sa Meralco kaya’t pina-refund ng Supreme Court sa mga consumer nu’ng 2006 ang P30-bilyong inovercharge nito.

Tatlong beses sumulat ang Nasecore sa ERC noong 2018 para usisain ang depreciation fund ng Meralco na dapat ay buwan-buwan isinusumite simula pa nu’ng 2000.

Umamin lang ang ERC noong Hulyo 11, 2018 na pinagmulta na nito ang Meralco ng P200,000.00 dahil hindi nito isinusumite ang depreciation fund report.

“It bears stressing­ that the depreciation fund amounting to Eighty-five billion forty four million pesos (P85,044,000,000.00) comes from the ERC-approved distribution retail rates imposed and collected monthly from MERALCO’s captive consumers who willingly trust that the Commission will closely monitor said monthly collections that build up the depreciation fund and snure that the said fund is strictly utilized for investment in electric plant to assure the MERALCO customers its best possible service,” sabi ni Nasecore president at dating ­energy undersecretary Pete L. Ilagan.

“We find MERALCO’s failure to comply very disturbing,” sabi ni Ilagan.

Hunyo 17, 2002 pa inatasan ng ERC na magtayo ng depreciation fund na sa electric plant lamang dapat ini-invest. Ang mga ginagastos sa depreciation fund ay dapat ipinaaalam sa ERC sa loob ng 30 araw pagkalabas ng pera. (Eileen ­Mencias)