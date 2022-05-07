Epekto ng Covid: KC muntik maparalisa sa Tate

Kaya pala ilang araw nanahimik si KC Concepcion sa Instagram, `yun ay dahil nagkasakit pala ito, nagka-Covid, at base sa kanyang kuwento sa Intagram story, muntik na siyang maparalisa.

Heto nga ang kuwento ng anak nina Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion:

“Currently on the mend,” sabi muna ni KC (22 oras ang nakalipas habang sinusulat ito).

“I have my dearest doctor, the brilliant Dr. Albert Recio @harvardhopkinsmd to thank, for acting urgently, and arresting a possible paralysis the other day due to neurological effect covid had on me.

“What I though was a mild bout turned into something much more serious overnight. I felt a change in my motor skills and also knew it was hitting my brain… it’s like nothing I’d ever experienced before.

“Doc urgently prescribed me the exact meds I needed at exactly the right time – and by anticipating the progress of covid in my body, he put me on the road to recovery.

“It’s my 6th day today since first onset of symptoms and I am still weak but regaining strength slowly but surely!!! I am forever indebted to you doc for saving my life.”

Sa mga kasunod na post ni KC ay pinasalamatan na niya ang iba pang tao na tumulong sa kanya.

“Thank you @ihawan_, @jaxbacani for giving me one less thing to think about by sending me Filipino comfort food so I didn’t need to worry,” sabi ni KC na ang nilantakan na pagkain ay sinigang, kare-kare, chicken bbq.

“I also get a bunch of fruit juice from my nearest and dearest, as I’m drinking oceans of water & juices throughout the day. I could never survive this without your love and thoughtfulness,” saad pa niya.

Sa kasunog na IG story ay makikita ang photo niya na malamlam ang mga mata, at halatang may iniindang sakit.

“This is me unfiltered. I appreciate life even more now. You don’t know how scared I was on Wednesday morning. I couldn’t handle it without the meds.

“It’s 5am and I am up to drink my morning dose, and will go back to sleep so I can get better… and get this movie finished!

“I have 3 more shooting days to go for Asian Persuasion and I need a negative swab test and 10 more days before I am allowed my SAG to work again.

“Stay safe everyone. This is not like the flu. It’s a whole different animal. I evaded it for 3 years!!! But just like that it got me.

“From an asymptomatic person who unknowingly passed it on. Try your best to live your healthiest lives. And let’s enjoy what life has to offer. Mahal ko kayo!” sabi ni KC.

“@simply4joel the wonderful APN of doctor Joel thank you for leaving no stone unturned in giving me advice – and for brining so much positivity into the process of healing. I woke up today comforted knowing you are just in Jersey and that in 10 days my body will create their own antibodies for natural immunity. Thank you for being here for me. So glad I met you!” sabi na lang ni KC.

Dasal naming ang tuloy-tuloy na paggaling ni KC. Lalo na at alam naman natin na mag-isa lang siya sa Amerika. (Dondon Sermino)