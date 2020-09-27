Enrique Gil nagluksa sa socmed

Nagluluksa sa mga sandaling ito ang Kapamilya star na si Enrique Gil sa pagyao ng kanyang lola. Ibinahagi ni Enrique ang pagkamatay ng kanyang lola sa mensaheng sinulat niya sa Instagram post ng mga larawan nila ng lola niya.

“I’m lucky to say i have the coolest grandmas in the world and i’m not just saying that my abuela acted like she was just our age but even cooler she’s a legend a rockstar and the sexiest and funniest abuela ever. I know you’re happy to be together with papa and tita Gina watch over us please, till we drink and see each other again hasta huego mi amor,” sey ni Enrique.

On the lighter side, hindi lalayas ng ABS-CBN si Enrique at ang girlfriend na si Liza Soberano. May gagawin nga raw project ang dalawa.

***

Pops ginawang bading si Robin

Pinaglaruan ni Pops Fernandez ang sarili nyang anak na si Robin Nievera, dahilan para maging sentro ng aliw at katatawanan ang musikero sa Instagram post ng ina.

Sumali sa national daughter’s day si Pops kamakailan lang at pinagtripan ng singer-actress ang anak sa pinosteng larawan nito kanyang Instagram.

“Happy #nationaldaughtersday hehehehe…wala kasi akong daughter. So posting this pic.”

Makikita sa larawan ang kakaibang itsura ni Robin na nakasuot ng midrib sleeveless shirt at naka-braid ng ang buhok.

Nakakatawa ang larawan dahil bukod sa labas ang malaking tiyan ni Robin, balbas sarado rin ito.

Nag-alala si Pops na baka maimbiyerna ang anak sa larawan nito.

“I love you kuya @robinnievera. Miss u so much (pls don’t get back at me),” sey ni Pops.

Naaliw sa photo sina Gary Valenciano, Lani Misalucha, Geneva Cruz, Nikki Valdez, Troy Montero.

Jaya namanhid ang mga kamay

Kinailangang magpaturok ng steroids ni Jaya para sa appearance nito sa ASAP. Pinoste ni Jaya ang larawan na tinurukan siya ng gamot sa kanyang pulso.

Nakaramdam ng pamamanhid sa mga kamay si Jaya, na ikinabahala niya.

“Thank you Lord for this kind Kumpare & Doctor, Dr. Nando Acance for taking care of my Carpal Tunnel Syndrome by shooting corticosteriods on both my hands and shooting my Trigger Finger too. And now will wait for the complete healing. Goodluck with putting make up tomorrow,” sabi ni Jaya.

Ayon sa www.orthoinfo.aaos.org, “Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition that causes pain, numbness, and tingling in the hand and arm. The condition occurs when one of the major nerves to the hand — the median nerve — is squeezed or compressed as it travels through the wrist.

In most patients, carpal tunnel syndrome gets worse over time, so early diagnosis and treatment are important. Early on, symptoms can often be relieved with simple measures like wearing a wrist splint or avoiding certain activities.

If pressure on the median nerve continues, however, it can lead to nerve damage and worsening symptoms. To prevent permanent damage, surgery to take pressure off the median nerve may be recommended for some patients.”