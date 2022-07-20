English, Filipino ibalik sa kinder – DepEd

Iminungkahi ni Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III kay Vice President at DepEd Sec. Sara Duterte na gawing medium of instruction sa pagtuturo at sa mga paaralan ang wikang English at Filipino habang ang nakasanayang mother tongue ay isantabi muna habang nasa loob ng paaralan.

Sa kasalukuyan, ang mother tongue ay ginagamit bilang medium of instruction mula kindergarten hanggang grade 3 na kung saan kailangan ng adjustment sa mga mag-aaral.

“I would want to say that we use the regular English and Filipino as medium of instruction and the mother tongue as an exception to the rule,” ayon kay Densing.

Samantala, nanindigan si Deped Sec. Sara Duterte na wala nang atrasan sa August 22 ang school opening.

Sinabi pa ni Densing na tapos na rin ang DepEd sa pag-review ng mga programa para sa kindergarten hanggang grade 10 levels at mayroon pa silang proposed revisions na ipiprisinta.

“Even prior to the survey and the assumption of office of this administration, the DepEd has already made a review of the K to 12 program.They started to review kindergarten to grade 10 and I believe that they are now finalizing the assessment and would be presenting their proposed revisions anytime soon,” ayon pa kay Densing. (Vick Aquino)