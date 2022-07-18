Energy Sec Lotilla sapol ng coronavirus

Nagpositibo sa COVID-19 ang nominadong Energy Secretary ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos na si Raphael ‘Popo’ Lotilla.

Ang lagay ni Lotilla ay kinumpirma ng Department of Energy (DOE) nitong Linggo, Hulyo 17, 2022.

“Secretary of Energy designate Popo Lotilla informed the DOE that he has tested positive for COVID last Saturday and is currently undergoing medication at home and self-isolation,” ayon sa ipinaskel na mensahe sa Facebook ng DOE.

Pinabatid na rin umano ni Lotilla sa Malacañang ang kanyang kondisyon.

“He has informed the Palace of his medical condition and will continue to provide updates,” ayon pa sa DOE.

“Despite this, the DOE has been providing updates to the secretary designate on matters affecting oil prices and other pertinent items for the immediate action of the Department,” ayon pa sa DOE.