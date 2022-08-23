Endo sa DSWD tuldukan na – Recto

Pinamamadali na ni Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto ang pagproseso sa regularization ng mga empleyado ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“DSWD serves 61.6 million people, more than half of the population, with only 2,993 regular personnel, the lowest regular staff-to-clientele ratio in the entire bureaucracy,” ayon kay Recto.

Sinabi pa ng solon, nagiging permanent band aid solution na lamang ng ahensiya ang pagkuha ng temporary employees upang mapunan nito ang maliiit na bilang ng regular staff.

“This is the ‘army of casuals’, which, per latest COA report, consists mostly of 13,252 contractuals, 12,326 Contract of Service and 878 Job Order personnel,” ayon kay Recto.

Dahil dito, hiniing ng solon sa DSWD, DBM at Civil Service Commission na bilisan na ang pagproseso sa employment status ng mga kuwalipikadong magiging regular.

“Hindi na dapat ipa-Tulfo ‘yan kasi nandiyan na si Secretary Erwin (Tulfo), who, in the overall ba¬lance of things, has been doing a great job so far. I know he will champion the pleas of the deserving that their long service be rewarded with job regularization,” ayon kay Recto. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)