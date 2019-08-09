Endo bill walang saysay kung walang suporta ni Digong

BALEWALA lang diumano ang pagbuhay sa Security of Tenure Bill o ‘endo’ bill kung hindi ito susuportahan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, ayon kay Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

“We should secure Malacañang’s commitment that a new version of endo bill will not be vetoed. It will be a futile exercise to revive it without that commitment. The DOLE and NEDA should agree on one version,” pahayag ni Drilon.

Ang tinutukoy ni Drilon ay ang dalawang frontline department—ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at National Economic Development Authority (NEDA)—na magkaiba ang pananaw tungkol dito.

Sabi ni Drilon, suportado naman ng lahat ng senador ang anti-endo bill subalit baka matulad lang din ito sa nauna lalo na’t hindi naman ito prayoridad ng Malacañang.

“There is a bipartisan support for the anti-endo bill, so its passage is almost a guarantee insofar as the Senate is concerned. However, the question is: Will it be signed into law or will it suffer the same fate?” tanong ni Drilon.

Sabi ni Drilon, hindi naman kasama sa inisyal ng listahan ng mga priority measure para sa 18th Congress ang SOT bill na pinadala sa Kongreso matapos ang Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council noong nagdaang Lunes.

“I am less optimistic that an endo bill is possible without Congress getting Malacanang’s full support,” ani Drilon.

“Let’s face it, it is the President who holds the veto pen. Therefore, it is critical that for measures as important as the endo bill that we must secure the full support of Malacañang,” dagdag nito. (Dindo Matining)