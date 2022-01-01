Abante Online
Empleyado na-COVID; PH embassy sa Belgium kinandado

Isinara pansamantala ang Philippine Embassy sa Brussels, Belgium matapos na magpositibo sa COVID ang kanilang tauhan.

“The embassy regrets to inform the public that one of its personnel has tested positive for COVID-19,” anunsyo ng embahada kung saan magsasara hanggang Enero 7, 2022.

“In compliance with health protocols and in the interest of public safety the embassy will be closed from Thursday, 30 December 2021 to Friday, 7 January 2022.”

Hindi naman ibinunyag ng pamunuan kung ilang empleyado nila ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus.

