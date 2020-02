Ellen DeGeneres pinadalhan ng nude video ni KJ Apa

Iba ang naging birthday message ng Riverdale star na si KJ Apa sa TV host-comedienne na si Ellen DeGeneres. Kahit noong January pa ang 62nd birthday ni Ellen, humabol si KJ at naka-birthday suit siya nang gumawa ito ng birthday greeting kay Ellen.

Sa pinadalang birthday selfie message ng 22-year-old New Zealand actor, bukod sa greeting, sinamahan pa niya ito ng pagpakita ng kanyang bare butt mula sa reflection sa salamin ng kanyang bathroom.

Noong iere ito ni Ellen, blurred ang naked body ni AJ at tinakpan ng peach emoji ang kanyang puwet.

Ito ang kanyang message: “What’s going on, Ellen? It’s KJ. I hear it’s your birthday. So, happy birthday. I’m hoping to meet you one of these days. And yeah hope you have a really special day.”

Natatawang sinabi ni KJ: “I need to tan my ass, I think. I’ve got a really white ass!

“I knew, immediately after I did that, I knew I had the best video out of all of them. In my mind, I was like, ‘I don’t want to do just a normal video.’

“I remember being outside on my balcony, naked, and I was FaceTiming with my friend. I looked at my reflection, and I saw my ass and I was like, ‘Perfect. Ellen. I should do this for Ellen.’ And that’s how it came about.” (Ruel Mendoza)