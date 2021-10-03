Eleazar: Lamanloob ni Bree Jonson binalik, nasiksik lang

Iginiit ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Guillermo Eleazar na hindi inaantala ng PNP ang imbestigasyon sa kaso ni Bree Jonson.

Sinabi pa ni Eleazar na matapos niyang malaman ang pangyayari ay tinawagan niya si Police Brig. Gen. Pascual Muñoz, director ng PNP Crime Laboratory Service upang linawin ang isyu ng hindi umano pag-turnover ng ibang organ ni Bree na ayon kay Pascual ay isa umanong resulta ng hindi pagkakaintindihan.

“There was a meeting held on October 1 which was attended by our PNP Crime Laboratory officials, NBI and the lawyers of the family of Bree Jonson wherein it was clearly explained that although some of the internal organs were removed, they were immediately returned to the abdominal cavity after tissue samples were taken as part of the protocol in the conduct of autopsy,” saad ni Eleazar.

“During that meeting, the NBI Medico Legal admitted that they have seen the organs except that they could not decipher or distinguish clearly where the heart tissues are along with the stomach and trachea as they were cut into sections to fit the abdominal cavity. This means that even before the public statement made by the family of Bree Jonson on this issue, this matter was already clarified in the presence of their lawyers Attorneys Em Salandanan and Jessielyn Sunga,” paliwanag ng opisyal.

Kaya ang public statement ng ina ni Bree hinggil sa umano’y nawawalang mga organ ay isang malinaw na misinterpretation ng procedure na nauna ng nalinaw ng PNP at NBI.

Hawak na rin ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang ilang testigo na huling nakausap ng artist-painter na si Bree Jonson bago natagpuang patay sa loob ng comfort room sa tinutuluyang La Union hostel noong Setyembre 18.

Ito ang kinumpirma ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra matapos ang isinasagawang parallel probe ng NBI.

“Nakuha na rin ng NBI ang mga sworn statement nong mga kasama ni Bree Jonson at ni Julian Ongpin noong gabi bago namatay si Bree Jonson,” ayon kay Guevarra. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia/ Edwin Balasa)