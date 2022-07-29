EJ aayuda kay De Vega

ISA si pole eaulter EJ Obiena sa mga magbibigay aayuda sa ‘sprint queen’ na si Lydia De Vega, kapapanalo lang nito ng bronze model sa World Athletics Championships na ginanap sa Oregon.

Dahil sa panalo, makatatanggap ng P250,000 na cash incentive ang pole vaulter mula sa Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). “I just learned of the plans of PSC to reward me with Php250,000 incentive for breaking the Asian record,” aniya.

Pero ayon kay Obiena, kahit kailangan niya ito, mas pinili nitong makatulong kay De Vega na may stage 4 cancer.

“This is deeply appreciated, and certainly needed since my funding is still yet to be sorted, despite the mediation agreement. However, it occured to me that despite my own training needs, Mam. Lydia needs the money more than I do,” sey pa ni Obiena. (Sarah Jireh Asido)