Edward Barber, NBA MVP Antetokounmpo nagsama sa hard court

Ang dami ngang naiinggit ngayon kay Edward Barber. Kasi nga, ang matagal na niyang pangarap, finally ay natupad na rin.

Ang dream nga ni Edward na pinost niya noon sa kanyang Instagram ay maka-face to face ang idol niyang NBA MVP na si Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nasa abroad (Greece nga ba?) ngayon si Edward, at hula ng marami, may gagawin siyang commercial doon. Ang hirit naman ng iba, bakasyon lang ito kasama ang pamilya niya.

Pero, sa latest post ni Edward sa kanyang Instagram story, pati na rin sa Twitter, makikita ang photo na nasa basketball court siya, at itinuturo ang isang matangkad na lalaki, na ang tag niya ay @GIANNIS_AN34.

“One of the best days of my life. So blessed, can’t wait to share it with you,” tweet ni Edward.

At heto nga ang reaksyon ng mga fan:

@Cez0724, “We are so happy for you Edward. Finally you have met the face of @STR8Philippines. Congrats & goodluck to whatever your going to do there. Remember, we MayWard flyers are all-out support to you & your tsuma.”

@iluvmayward1, “This made my day! I know you don’t live for the fame and fortune perks of showbiz. But you treasure moments like this one. It’s almost like magic when you get to meet someone that you can only dream of mee-ting. Christmas came early for you.”

@maddie_rox15, “Wow Edward kasama mo si Mr MVP.”

@ClosEMSmile, “Are you gonna interview him?”

@Caaamziii, “Ka-excite naman!”

@AnnRhagupar, “Wow swerte mo nman Dong.”

@AMZ06211984, “Waaaahhh ang MVP ng NBA 2019 Giannis yan ei.Happy for you Dodong ni Maymay Congrats sana tvc n yang shoshoot mo pls.”

Well, kung totoo ngang commercial ang gagawin ni Edward na kasama si Giannis, ang bonga, ‘di ba?

Shaira, Thea, Kate pinarusahan ni Fairy Mona

Tuloy-tuloy ang pagbibida nina Shaira Diaz, Thea Tolentino, Kate Valdez, Tetay sa “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko” sa GMA-7.

At sa kuwento, Vina, Ronnie, and Betty are frustrated and scared at the same time. Paano nga ba sila makakaalis sa bundok? At si Ronnie ay tinakot pa si Fairy Mona na ie-expose sa vlog viewers. At dahil doon, inutusan ni Fairy Mona si Drakolai na ikulong sa invisible bubble na wala ni isang puwedeng makakita sa kanya.

Vina and Betty get worried, as the latter thinks of another way. Betty tries to woo Drakolai to let them pass, but the animal is enraged as she attempts to backstab Fairy Mona. Drakolai locks Betty in another bubble.

Si Vina ay kinausap si Drakolai. The animal is still intimidating her, but she notices that Drakolai is tired. Vina offers Drakolai some biscuits. Drakolai refuses, but soon, Vina is able to convince him. Drakolai warms up to Vina.

Fairy Mona sees how Vina takes care of Drakolai. Fairy Mona decides to appear in front of Vina. The fairy takes Ronnie and Betty with her. The friends finally apologize sincerely, and promised not to commit the mistakes that they did.

Fairy Mona forgives Vina, Ronnie, and Betty. As the sun rises, the fairy lets the friends cross the bridge. The friends smile and wave goodbye at Fairy Mona and Drakolai. Vina, Ronnie, and Betty are now advocates of nature preservation and a clean environment.