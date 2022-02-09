Edu aayuda sa Rockets

Positibo ang pananaw ni dating Gilas Youth member Ariel John ‘AJ’ Edu sa puntiryang matulungan pa rin ang Toledo Rockets men’s basketball sa Mid-American Conference kahit tadtad ng knee injuries.

Nadisgrasya ang 22-year-old, 6-foot-11 Fil-Cypriot nang drumibol sa ‘Pinas sa 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup at magka-ACL. Nagtamo ang Toledo Rockets big man ng meniscus tear nang sumunod na taon habang nitong 2021 muling nag-ACL.

“It definitely doesn’t get any easier every time it happens. It was pretty tough initially, but I have a good support system around me, good coaching staff, good family back home,” sey ni Edu sa WTOL 11.

“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows for sure. But my biggest thing is my faith. I trust in God’s plan for me. I believe that everything happens for a reason and I believe that these injuries have made me grow as a person. It’s made me not take anything for granted.”

Naispatan ang basketbolistang naki-warm up sa Toledo na tinambakan ang Ohio Bobcats, 77-62. (Janiel Abby Toralba)