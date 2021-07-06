‘Edible landscaping’ program nilunsad sa Parañaque

Para mahikayat sa tamang nutrisyon at organic farming, naglunsad ng landscaping program ang pamahalaang lungsod ng Parañaque katuwang ang University of the Philippines-Los Banos sa pamamagitan ng South East Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA).

Idinaos sa nursery garden ng Bgy. San Isidro ang Food Always in the Home (FAITH) program na may temang ‘ Mag-edible Landscaping Tayo’ na pinangunahan ni Mayor Edwin Olivarez at Dr. Glenn B.Gregorio, SEARCA director.

Sa pagtitipon, binahagi ni Gregorio ang mga proyekto ng SEARCA sa larangan ng edible landscaping at urban gardening sa bansa sa nakalipas ng mga dekada.

“We at SEARCA were able to implement the School plus Home Gardens Project (S+HGP) to more than 7schools in the Province of Laguna,” sabi pa nito.

Isa sa pinagmalaki ng regional center ang edible landscape ng SM North SkyGarden sa Quezon City kung saan makikita sa third floor ang hanay nga tanim ng sariwang gulay sa perimeter.

“Sustainable, creative, and well-thought-of edible landscaping not just adds beauty to the environment, but also promotes food safety and increases awareness of the community toward healthy living,” paliwanag ni Gregorio.

Ilan pa sa aktibidad ng FAITH Program ang pamamahagi ng mga butong gulay, fruit bearing trees at mga ornamental plant. Bukod pa dito ang binibigay na livelihood training sa vegetable at fish processing sa mga Parañaquenos ng City Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquatic Service Office (CAFASO).

Noong Hunyo, nag-donate ang UPLB ng 500 edible landscaping kits sa lungsod para makatulong sa food security sa gitna ng COVID19 pandemic. Taong 1966 pa naging kaagapay ng SEARCA ang UPLB sa kanilang mga programa.

Dumalo sa event si Paranaque Rep. Eric Olivarez, agriculturist Dr. Vivencio R. Mamaril, Director IV of the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Agricultural Research (DA-BAR) , City Public Information Chief Mar Jimenez, at city Councilor Tess de Asis.