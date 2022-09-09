‘Eddie Garcia’ binuhay ni Sen. Robin

Alam ng aktor at ngayon ay senador na si Robin Padilla ang pinagdadaanan ng isang nagtatrabaho sa industriya ng showbiz. Kaya naman isa siya sa mga nanguna sa pagsusulong ng Eddie Garcia bill na matagal nang nakabinbin sa Kongreso.

“Akin pong malugod na inihain ang Senate Bill 450, ang pinapanukalang ‘Eddie Garcia Law’, para pangalagaan ang mga manggagawa sa industriya ng pelikula at telebisyon.

“Kasabay rin po nito ang paggunita sa beteranong aktor na si Mr. Eddie Garcia,” ayon kay Sen. Padilla.

Magugunita na isang aksidente habang nasa shoot ng teleserye sa GMA ang naging dahilan upang masawi ang itinuturing na isa sa mga haligi ng industriya ng showbiz.

“The bill is a response to the urgent call of the members of the television and movie industry for the government to provide guidelines for safe and better working conditions for the protection of the workers’ welfare in the industry,” say pa ni Binoe.

Mahalaga umano na ligtas habang nagtatrabaho ang mga nasa industriya ng TV at pelikula, at ipinunto pa na hindi lang si Manoy ang naging biktima ng kapabayaan.

“These work conditions pose risks to the safety, health, and even life of workers. Most recent of which was the unfortunate death of Mr. Eddie Garcia, a veteran and multi-awarded actor who was met by an unfortunate accident on set due to supposed negligence on safety in the workplace.

“The death of other known personalities, Director Gilbert Perez in 2008 and Directors Wenn Deramas and Francis Xavier Pasion in 2016, were also attributed to poor working conditions in the industry,” saad pa ng ngayo’y chairman ng Senate committee on public information and mass media.

Kapag naisabatas, magkakaroon ng fair compensation, benepisyo gaya ng SSS, Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth o retirement benefits, at hindi sosobra sa 12 oras ang working hours ang mga nasa industriya.

Ang mga menor de edad naman ay hanggang 60 oras lang sa loob ng isang linggo pwedeng magtrabaho.

Suportado si Binoe ni Joel Egco, dating president ng National Press Club (NPC) at first executive director ng Presidential Task Force on Media Security. (Batuts Lopez)