Eco-artist sa Puerto Princesa ‘Earth Hero’ awardee

TATANGGAP ng pagkilala bilang isang ‘Earth Hero’ awardee ang founder ng Moto in Can at full-time eco-artist na si Jc Enon mula sa Puerto Princesa City.

Nabatid na tumanggap ng imbitasyon mula sa Interdex Center for Advanced Research on Energy and Sustainabi­lity (iCARES) si Enon para dumalo sa World Education Summit on Sustainability and Transformation at tatanggap ng pagkilala sa Nobyembre 22-24, sa Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Binati naman ng president at CEO ng iCARES, na si Lee Dedicatoria si Enon matapos itong mapili na kabilang sa mga iCARES Earth Hero awardee.

Sinabi ni Dedicatoria na ang kanyang kontribusyon sa kapaligiran ay kinikilala hindi lamang ng organisasyon kundi maging ng buong bansa.

“We at iCARES are proud of your outstanding achievement, in making a difference for the benefit of the future generation,” ayon sa opisyal.

Pinasalamatan naman ni Enon ang mga organizer at humingi ng financial support sa mga Palawenyo para makadalo sa event.

“Una po sa lahat thank you kay God for this talent and skills. Thank you iCares and Interdex. Although I may not have enough funds for the travel to Las Vegas yet I’m hoping to be there perso­nally to represent the Phi­lippines in the international education summit. It is a big honor for me to be one of the awardees,” ayon kay Enon.

Adbokasiya ng Moto in Can ang upcycling at recycling ng mga junk material mula sa mga beverage tin can na layunin na makatulong na mabawasan ang basura na itinatapon kung saan ginagawa itong mga miniature bicycle at iba pang souvenir item. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)